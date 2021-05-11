Let’s Jump into the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,005,103 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $8.46 changed hands at $0.32 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $676.66 Million. CNSL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.45% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 47.4% up since then. When we look at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 773.42 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 532.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CNSL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) trade information

Instantly CNSL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.09- on Monday, May 10 added 6.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CNSL’s forecast low is $6 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.44% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.88% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. will rise +57.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -26.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $319.86 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $325.99 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $321.57 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 95.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 259.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2% per year.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. shares while 76.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.69%. There are 229 institutions holding the Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.48% of the shares, roughly 11.47 Million CNSL shares worth $56.09 Million.

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.02% or 6.35 Million shares worth $31.07 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4879035 shares estimated at $35.13 Million under it, the former controlled 6.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 2Million shares worth around $9.8 Million.