Let’s Jump into the CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,561,714 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $208.05 changed hands at $5.13 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.7 Billion. CME’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.18% off its 52-week high of $216.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $146.89, which suggests the last value was 29.4% up since then. When we look at CME Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 Million.

Analysts gave the CME Group Inc. (CME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CME as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CME Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.6.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) trade information

Instantly CME was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $209.8 on Monday, May 10 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.14%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $208.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CME’s forecast low is $151 with $235 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.95% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -27.42% for it to hit the projected low.

CME Group Inc. (CME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CME Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +40.23% over the past 6 months, a 0.3% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CME Group Inc. will drop -1.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.18 Billion. 17 analysts are of the opinion that CME Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.19 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.19 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.7%. The 2021 estimates are for CME Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.75% per year.

CME Dividends

CME Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 1.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.6. It is important to note, however, that the 1.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.78% per year.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.46% of CME Group Inc. shares while 87.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.83%. There are 1471 institutions holding the CME Group Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.42% of the shares, roughly 33.84 Million CME shares worth $6.16 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 28.23 Million shares worth $5.14 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14019916 shares estimated at $2.86 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.9% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 10.12 Million shares worth around $1.84 Billion.