Let’s Jump into the AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1,611,236 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.27 changed hands at -$0.59 or -0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $584.06 Million. POWW’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.69% off its 52-week high of $9.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.41, which suggests the last value was 77.51% up since then. When we look at AMMO, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) trade information

Although POWW has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.6%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $7.13- on Monday, May 10 added 11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.92%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) is -0.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

AMMO, Inc. (POWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.9%. The 2021 estimates are for AMMO, Inc. earnings to increase by 8.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.31% of AMMO, Inc. shares while 9.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.48%. There are 50 institutions holding the AMMO, Inc. stock share, with Zeke Capital Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.58% of the shares, roughly 3.33 Million POWW shares worth $19.72 Million.

Parsons Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.09% or 551.15 Thousand shares worth $3.26 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.