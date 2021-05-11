KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2,043,939 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.42 changed hands at -$1.71 or -0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.09 Billion. KREF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.29% off its 52-week high of $19.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.2, which suggests the last value was 32.03% up since then. When we look at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 306Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 315.24 Million.

Analysts gave the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KREF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) trade information

Although KREF has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.30 on Friday, May 07 added 8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.09%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.35% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KREF’s forecast low is $20 with $22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.29% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 2.99% for it to hit the projected low.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.18% over the past 6 months, a 1.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will rise +8.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.02 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $37.05 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.66 Million and $38.86 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.3%. The 2021 estimates are for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.3% per year.

KREF Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 02 – August 06, 2021. The 8.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 8.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.31% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares while 89.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.71%. There are 182 institutions holding the KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 38.18% of the shares, roughly 21.23 Million KREF shares worth $380.52 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 5.09 Million shares worth $91.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund. With 1818529 shares estimated at $33.44 Million under it, the former controlled 3.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 1.25 Million shares worth around $23.03 Million.