Kellogg Company (NYSE:K): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 3,045,939 Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $68.21 changed hands at $1.26 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.23 Billion. K’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.85% off its 52-week high of $72.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.61, which suggests the last value was 17.01% up since then. When we look at Kellogg Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Kellogg Company (K) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended K as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Kellogg Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.96.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) trade information

Instantly K was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $68.50 on Thursday, May 06 added 0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.62 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.84, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, K’s forecast low is $53 with $76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -22.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Kellogg Company (K) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kellogg Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +6.08% over the past 6 months, a 0.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kellogg Company will drop -3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.38 Billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Kellogg Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.38 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.41 Billion and $3.3 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Kellogg Company earnings to increase by 32.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.22% per year.

K Dividends

Kellogg Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05, 2021. The 3.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.32% per year.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Kellogg Company shares while 89.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.48%. There are 1165 institutions holding the Kellogg Company stock share, with Kellogg W K Foundation Trust the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 17.77% of the shares, roughly 60.47 Million K shares worth $3.76 Billion.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 28.11 Million shares worth $1.75 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9445000 shares estimated at $597.87 Million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.13% of the shares, roughly 7.26 Million shares worth around $451.98 Million.