JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1,855,745 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.5. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.82 changed hands at -$3.84 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.74 Billion. JELD’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.48% off its 52-week high of $31.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.57, which suggests the last value was 68.05% up since then. When we look at JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 433.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 554.94 Million.

Analysts gave the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended JELD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) trade information

Although JELD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $31.42 on Monday, May 10 added 14.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, JELD’s forecast low is $29 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.69% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 8.13% for it to hit the projected low.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.25% over the past 6 months, a 35.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 30.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will rise +29.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.19 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $968.49 Million and $1.09 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.4%. The 2021 estimates are for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. earnings to increase by 45.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21% per year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. shares while 96.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.68%. There are 235 institutions holding the JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 7.51 Million JELD shares worth $190.51 Million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.28% or 7.36 Million shares worth $186.57 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 4185084 shares estimated at $108.77 Million under it, the former controlled 4.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 2.12 Million shares worth around $62.89 Million.