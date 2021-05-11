Is Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 7,545,803 Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.59 changed hands at -$0.24 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $884.3 Million. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.58% off its 52-week high of $2.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 72.2% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 90Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Although UXIN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $2.96- on Friday, May 07 added 12.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.64 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 67.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.12% of Uxin Limited shares while 37.5% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.71%. There are 47 institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.25% of the shares, roughly 37.4 Million UXIN shares worth $32.63 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.59% or 10.12 Million shares worth $8.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF. With 3950000 shares estimated at $4.58 Million under it, the former controlled 1.4% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF held about 0.2% of the shares, roughly 576.36 Thousand shares worth around $674.34 Thousand.