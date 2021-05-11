Is Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2,172,405 Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $16.03 changed hands at $3.79 or 0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $764.23 Million. TGLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.06% off its 52-week high of $16.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 81.16% up since then. When we look at Tecnoglass Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 387.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.51 Million.

Analysts gave the Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended TGLS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tecnoglass Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) trade information

Instantly TGLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $16.20 on Monday, May 10 added 1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.32%, with the 5-day performance at 0.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 203.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGLS’s forecast low is $15 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +12.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -6.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tecnoglass Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +196.85% over the past 6 months, a 29.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tecnoglass Inc. will rise +120%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Tecnoglass Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.94% per year.

TGLS Dividends

Tecnoglass Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 07, 2021. The 0.9% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 0.9% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.36% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares while 16.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.9%. There are 57 institutions holding the Tecnoglass Inc. stock share, with American Century Companies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 6.86% of the shares, roughly 3.27 Million TGLS shares worth $22.6 Million.

Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 682.73 Thousand shares worth $4.72 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Heartland Value Fund. With 2205000 shares estimated at $26.5 Million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 500Thousand shares worth around $6.01 Million.