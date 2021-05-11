Is Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1,222,248 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $86.94 changed hands at -$3.05 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.98 Billion. STX’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.5% off its 52-week high of $89.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.53, which suggests the last value was 49.93% up since then. When we look at Seagate Technology plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 Million.

Analysts gave the Seagate Technology plc (STX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended STX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Seagate Technology plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Although STX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $92.50 on Monday, May 10 added 5.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, STX’s forecast low is $58 with $110 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.52% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -33.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagate Technology plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +70.6% over the past 6 months, a 6.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagate Technology plc will rise +35.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.86 Billion. 21 analysts are of the opinion that Seagate Technology plc’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.82 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.52 Billion and $2.34 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Seagate Technology plc earnings to decrease by -46.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.22% per year.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 3.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.59% per year.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of Seagate Technology plc shares while 89.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.06%. There are 993 institutions holding the Seagate Technology plc stock share, with ValueAct Holdings, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.17% of the shares, roughly 30.15 Million STX shares worth $1.87 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.74% or 26.87 Million shares worth $1.67 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10881780 shares estimated at $719.5 Million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.7% of the shares, roughly 6.18 Million shares worth around $383.96 Million.