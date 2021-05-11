Is Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1,010,886 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.69. With the company’s per share price at $9.62 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18 Billion. GEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.57% off its 52-week high of $12.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.78, which suggests the last value was 60.71% up since then. When we look at Genesis Energy, L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 575.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GEL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Genesis Energy, L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Instantly GEL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $10.21 on Monday, May 10 added 5.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GEL’s forecast low is $8 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -16.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genesis Energy, L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +110.96% over the past 6 months, a 89.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genesis Energy, L.P. will drop -240%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 101.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $409.92 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Genesis Energy, L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $422.85 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $539.92 Million and $388.47 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Genesis Energy, L.P. earnings to increase by 104%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.1% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 03 – August 09, 2021. The 6.4% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 6.4% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.47% per year.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.97% of Genesis Energy, L.P. shares while 65.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.43%. There are 125 institutions holding the Genesis Energy, L.P. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.47% of the shares, roughly 15.28 Million GEL shares worth $94.91 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.22% or 13.75 Million shares worth $85.39 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. With 13513939 shares estimated at $106.62 Million under it, the former controlled 11.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income held about 6.48% of the shares, roughly 7.95 Million shares worth around $62.69 Million.