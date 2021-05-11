Is Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 32,295,070 Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.37 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.54 Million. FAMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -567.57% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 5.41% up since then. When we look at Farmmi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FAMI as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Farmmi Inc.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Although FAMI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.515 on Wednesday, May 05 added 28.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.69%, with the 5-day performance at -0.3% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is -0.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 451.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 225.93 days.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Farmmi Inc. earnings to increase by 292.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.22% of Farmmi Inc. shares while 2.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.42%. There are 4 institutions holding the Farmmi Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 715.4 Thousand FAMI shares worth $858.48 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 56.02 Thousand shares worth $67.23 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.