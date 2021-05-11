Is Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1,140,764 Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.68. With the company’s per share price at $6.55 changed hands at -$0.7 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.25 Million. ELTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.35% off its 52-week high of $8.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.47, which suggests the last value was 47.02% up since then. When we look at Eltek Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ELTK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Eltek Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information

Although ELTK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.80- on Monday, May 10 added 25.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Eltek Ltd. earnings to increase by 20.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 73.37% of Eltek Ltd. shares while 2.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.98%. There are 3 institutions holding the Eltek Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 96.07 Thousand ELTK shares worth $483.24 Thousand.

James Investment Research Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.46% or 29.6 Thousand shares worth $183.82 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.