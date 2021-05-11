Is CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Stock Ready for a Higher Run in its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1,392,731 CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.05 changed hands at -$1.02 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $611.55 Million. CMLF’s last price was a discount, traded about -145.97% off its 52-week high of $27.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.66, which suggests the last value was 12.58% up since then. When we look at CM Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 Million.

Analysts gave the CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CMLF as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CM Life Sciences Inc.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information

Although CMLF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.30 on Wednesday, May 05 added 16.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) is -0.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CM Life Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of CM Life Sciences Inc. shares while 66.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.39%. There are 64 institutions holding the CM Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 2.62 Million CMLF shares worth $28.98 Million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.74% or 2.1 Million shares worth $23.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd. With 4210491 shares estimated at $62.69 Million under it, the former controlled 9.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Weiss Strategic Interval Fd held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 824.36 Thousand shares worth around $9.1 Million.