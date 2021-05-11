Is Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 7,724,200 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.68 changed hands at -$0.96 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.71 Billion. CCIV’s current price is a discount, trading about -266.86% off its 52-week high of $64.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 45.7% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 17Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.16 Million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Although CCIV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $19.98 on Wednesday, May 05 added 11.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.78%, with the 5-day performance at -0.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.04 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.63 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares while 54.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.46%. There are 213 institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp IV stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 3.59% of the shares, roughly 7.43 Million CCIV shares worth $74.37 Million.

Karpus Management Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.4% or 7.03 Million shares worth $70.37 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 1138230 shares estimated at $11.39 Million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 1.04 Million shares worth around $10.45 Million.