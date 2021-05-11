Is Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 475,125 Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s per share price at $89.39 changed hands at $1.96 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.92 Billion. CHD’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.71% off its 52-week high of $98.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $66.69, which suggests the last value was 25.39% up since then. When we look at Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CHD as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) trade information

Instantly CHD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $89.81 on Monday, May 10 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHD’s forecast low is $77 with $105 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.71% over the past 6 months, a 7.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. will drop -9.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 18.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.26 Billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.31 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 Billion and $1.2 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. earnings to increase by 27.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.1% per year.

CHD Dividends

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The 1.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.01. It is important to note, however, that the 1.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.35% per year.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares while 85.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.2%. There are 1242 institutions holding the Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.67% of the shares, roughly 28.63 Million CHD shares worth $2.5 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 19.59 Million shares worth $1.71 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6981573 shares estimated at $609Million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 5.62 Million shares worth around $490.02 Million.