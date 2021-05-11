Is APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 2,785,407 APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.85 changed hands at -$1.04 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.96 Billion. APA’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.39% off its 52-week high of $23.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.36, which suggests the last value was 69.5% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.28 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.06 Million.

Analysts gave the APA Corporation (APA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended APA as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. APA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Although APA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.48 on Monday, May 10 added 5.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.49%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APA’s forecast low is $16 with $38 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +82.25% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -23.26% for it to hit the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the APA Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +144.04% over the past 6 months, a 309.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APA Corporation will rise +159.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.8%. The 2021 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to decrease by -36.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 27 – August 02, 2021. The 0.5% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.1. It is important to note, however, that the 0.5% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.16% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of APA Corporation shares while 84.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85%. There are 643 institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.36% of the shares, roughly 24.04 Million APA shares worth $430.3 Million.

Douglas Lane & Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 2Million shares worth $35.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 9984590 shares estimated at $178.72 Million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 5.34 Million shares worth around $95.63 Million.