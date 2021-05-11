Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 5,777,313 Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $57 changed hands at $3 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.67 Billion. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -157.72% off its 52-week high of $146.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.13, which suggests the last value was 8.54% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFRM’s forecast low is $78 with $160 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +180.7% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.28% per year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 43.1% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.6%. There are 88 institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 110Thousand AFRM shares worth $7.78 Million.

California, University Of-Regents holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 58.36 Thousand shares worth $4.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 1525840 shares estimated at $107.91 Million under it, the former controlled 1.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $137.98 Million.