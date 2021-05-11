Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock. MAC Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 8,084,252 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.12. With the company’s per share price at $14.19 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.64 Billion. MAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.16% off its 52-week high of $25.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.43, which suggests the last value was 61.73% up since then. When we look at The Macerich Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.03 Million.

Analysts gave the The Macerich Company (MAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MAC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Macerich Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.42 on Monday, May 10 added 1.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 30.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAC’s forecast low is $10 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +26.85% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.53% for it to hit the projected low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Macerich Company share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +100.42% over the past 6 months, a -15.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Macerich Company will drop -500%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $179.57 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that The Macerich Company’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $178.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $210.72 Million and $168.75 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.5%. The 2021 estimates are for The Macerich Company earnings to decrease by -346.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.21% per year.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around May 11, 2021. The 4.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.6. It is important to note, however, that the 4.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 9.58% per year.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.01% of The Macerich Company shares while 71.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.33%. There are 405 institutions holding the The Macerich Company stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.68% of the shares, roughly 24.56 Million MAC shares worth $262.09 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.71% or 21.01 Million shares worth $224.19 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund. With 5004473 shares estimated at $78.57 Million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 4.7 Million shares worth around $60.76 Million.