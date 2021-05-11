Investing in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock. MDRR Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 15,325,237 Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at $0.24 or 0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.17 Million. MDRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -285.54% off its 52-week high of $6.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 35.22% up since then. When we look at Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 179.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 712.57 Million.

Analysts gave the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MDRR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Instantly MDRR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.77 on Monday, May 10 added 10.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 120.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDRR’s forecast low is $3.5 with $3.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +120.13% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 120.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -4.79% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. will rise +71.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 72.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.03 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Medalist Diversified REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $3.07 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $2.52 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around October 22, 2019. The 18.18% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 18.18% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.61% of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. shares while 1.2% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.51%. There are 12 institutions holding the Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stock share, with Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 43.98 Thousand MDRR shares worth $95.88 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.53% or 38.14 Thousand shares worth $83.13 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. With 12929 shares estimated at $25.47 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 611 shares worth around $1.33 Thousand.