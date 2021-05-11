Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock. CHRW Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1,397,973 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $101.73 changed hands at $2.22 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.53 Billion. CHRW’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.93% off its 52-week high of $106.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.46, which suggests the last value was 32.7% up since then. When we look at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 966.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 Million.

Analysts gave the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 16 recommended CHRW as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) trade information

Instantly CHRW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $102.6 on Monday, May 10 added 0.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.77 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHRW’s forecast low is $58 with $118 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -42.99% for it to hit the projected low.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +14.56% over the past 6 months, a 30.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. will rise +23.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 24% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.83 Billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.72 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $3.5 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.2%. The 2021 estimates are for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.4% per year.

CHRW Dividends

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 26 – July 30, 2021. The 2.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 2.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.31% per year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.74% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. shares while 96.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.52%. There are 868 institutions holding the C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.62% of the shares, roughly 16.55 Million CHRW shares worth $1.55 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.2% or 16Million shares worth $1.5 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7172180 shares estimated at $613.65 Million under it, the former controlled 5.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 3.82 Million shares worth around $358.8 Million.