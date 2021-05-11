Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $61 per Share

In the latest trading session, 3,325,061 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $47.53 changed hands at -$2.59 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.04 Billion. IR’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.58% off its 52-week high of $51.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.21, which suggests the last value was 51.17% up since then. When we look at Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 Million.

Analysts gave the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended IR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Although IR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $51.60 on Monday, May 10 added 7.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.51 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IR’s forecast low is $47 with $61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +28.34% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -1.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ingersoll Rand Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +25.93% over the past 6 months, a 14.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ingersoll Rand Inc. will rise +41.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 Billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.34 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.26 Billion and $1.27 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Ingersoll Rand Inc. earnings to decrease by -111.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.92% per year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.35% of Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares while 95.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.49%. There are 826 institutions holding the Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 15.7% of the shares, roughly 66.05 Million IR shares worth $3.01 Billion.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.65% or 44.79 Million shares worth $2.04 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14000000 shares estimated at $637.84 Million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 10.61 Million shares worth around $483.56 Million.