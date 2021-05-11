HRTX Stock Forecast 2021: Heron Therapeutics Inc. Remains Hot with 72.9% Upside

In the last trading session, 2,523,442 Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $17.56 changed hands at $0.93 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61 Billion. HRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -27.56% off its 52-week high of $22.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.52, which suggests the last value was 28.7% up since then. When we look at Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 878.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended HRTX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Instantly HRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.80 on Monday, May 10 added 6.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.41 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HRTX’s forecast low is $25 with $70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +298.63% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 42.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.73 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $32.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $25.4 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Heron Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.5% per year.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.15% of Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares while 100.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.93%. There are 275 institutions holding the Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.84% of the shares, roughly 12.69 Million HRTX shares worth $268.56 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.07% or 8.31 Million shares worth $175.92 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 3047372 shares estimated at $52.9 Million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 2.9 Million shares worth around $47.03 Million.