Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,282,026 Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $121.78 changed hands at -$13.61 or -0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.31 Billion. GH’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.69% off its 52-week high of $181.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.31, which suggests the last value was 38.98% up since then. When we look at Guardant Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GH as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Guardant Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Although GH has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $151.0 on Tuesday, May 04 added 19.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.2% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GH’s forecast low is $160 with $195 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +60.12% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardant Health Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +3.71% over the past 6 months, a -30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Guardant Health Inc. will drop -49.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.1% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Guardant Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -211.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.6% per year.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of Guardant Health Inc. shares while 87.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.47%. There are 567 institutions holding the Guardant Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.54% of the shares, roughly 7.62 Million GH shares worth $982.23 Million.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 6.34 Million shares worth $816.84 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2394917 shares estimated at $308.66 Million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 2.01 Million shares worth around $259.51 Million.