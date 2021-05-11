Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,256,163 Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.57 changed hands at -$0.42 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $221.45 Million. FRSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -240.2% off its 52-week high of $12.145. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 85.15% up since then. When we look at Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FRSX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

Although FRSX has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.35- on Wednesday, May 05 added 17.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is -0.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.45 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13, meaning bulls need an upside of 264.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRSX’s forecast low is $13 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +264.15% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 264.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. earnings to decrease by -228.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares while 1.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.32%. There are 23 institutions holding the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Psagot Investment House Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.48% of the shares, roughly 311.46 Thousand FRSX shares worth $1.27 Million.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.2% or 130.82 Thousand shares worth $817.61 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.