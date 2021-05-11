FLGT Stock Forecast 2021: Fulgent Genetics Inc. Remains Hot with 95% Upside

Analysts gave the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLGT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Although FLGT has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $77.40 on Friday, May 07 added 11.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLGT’s forecast low is $55 with $140 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +104.47% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -19.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fulgent Genetics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +76.83% over the past 6 months, a 37.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fulgent Genetics Inc. will rise +1505.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 88.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Fulgent Genetics Inc. earnings to increase by 34.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.34% of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares while 32.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.02%. There are 288 institutions holding the Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 2.59 Million FLGT shares worth $249.87 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.08% or 892.54 Thousand shares worth $46.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1173368 shares estimated at $113.37 Million under it, the former controlled 4.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.29% of the shares, roughly 375.19 Thousand shares worth around $19.55 Million.