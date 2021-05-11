EC Stock Forecast 2021: Ecopetrol S.A. Remains Hot with 37.3% Upside

In the last trading session, 1,276,315 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s per share price at $12.69 changed hands at $0.45 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.06 Billion. EC’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.03% off its 52-week high of $14.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.5, which suggests the last value was 33.02% up since then. When we look at Ecopetrol S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 818.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Analysts gave the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ecopetrol S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $12.78 on Monday, May 10 added 0.7% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.94 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.74 days.

According to analyst projections, EC's forecast low is $40788 with $70233.89 as the target high.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ecopetrol S.A. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ecopetrol S.A. will drop -25%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.63 Billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ecopetrol S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $5.27 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.25 Billion and $2.2 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 139.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Ecopetrol S.A. earnings to decrease by -87.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -13% per year.

EC Dividends

The 0.8% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.8% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares while 1.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.84%. There are 178 institutions holding the Ecopetrol S.A. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.31% of the shares, roughly 6.45 Million EC shares worth $83.31 Million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 2.85 Million shares worth $36.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Principal Overseas Fund and iShares Latin America 40 ETF. With 1811011 shares estimated at $20.61 Million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Latin America 40 ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $13.7 Million.