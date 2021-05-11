DNMR Stock Forecast 2021: Danimer Scientific, Inc. Remains Hot with 70.2% Upside

In the latest trading session, 1,365,025 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.76 changed hands at -$0.85 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.42 Billion. DNMR’s current price is a discount, trading about -320.69% off its 52-week high of $66.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.7, which suggests the last value was 70.18% up since then. When we look at Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.
Analysts gave the Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DNMR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Danimer Scientific, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information
The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48, meaning bulls need an upside of 204.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DNMR’s forecast low is $42 with $54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +242.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 166.5% for it to hit the projected low.
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Danimer Scientific, Inc. earnings to increase by 70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.
Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders
Jefferies Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.55% or 2.25 Million shares worth $52.9 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. With 2209840 shares estimated at $83.42 Million under it, the former controlled 2.5% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 979.31 Thousand shares worth around $36.97 Million.