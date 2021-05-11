Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch DM stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 3,690,771 Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.98 changed hands at -$1.05 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.68 Billion. DM’s last price was a discount, traded about -218.22% off its 52-week high of $34.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.85, which suggests the last value was 10.29% up since then. When we look at Desktop Metal Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 Million.

Analysts gave the Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Desktop Metal Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Although DM has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $12.88 on Wednesday, May 05 added 14.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -0.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 105.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DM’s forecast low is $11 with $34 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +209.65% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Desktop Metal Inc. earnings to decrease by -653.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.67% of Desktop Metal Inc. shares while 47.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.78%. There are 147 institutions holding the Desktop Metal Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.62% of the shares, roughly 28.42 Million DM shares worth $488.76 Million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.25% or 17.72 Million shares worth $304.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 4600000 shares estimated at $68.54 Million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 1.09 Million shares worth around $14.97 Million.