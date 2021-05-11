CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch CVAC stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,340,082 CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $105.79 changed hands at $5.39 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.7 Billion. CVAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.49% off its 52-week high of $151.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.15, which suggests the last value was 65.83% up since then. When we look at CureVac N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 529.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 857.82 Million.

Analysts gave the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CVAC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CureVac N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $116.7 on Tuesday, May 04 added 9.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.66 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for CureVac N.V. earnings to decrease by -28.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.92% of CureVac N.V. shares while 21.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.44%. There are 99 institutions holding the CureVac N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 2.57% of the shares, roughly 4.8 Million CVAC shares worth $389.27 Million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.68% or 3.13 Million shares worth $254.14 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2731786 shares estimated at $257.61 Million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 650.59 Thousand shares worth around $52.74 Million.