Could Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 3,098,338 Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.14. With the company’s per share price at $321.1 changed hands at $15.61 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.3 Billion. W’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.92% off its 52-week high of $369. The share price had its 52-week low at $72.5, which suggests the last value was 77.42% up since then. When we look at Wayfair Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11 Million.

Analysts gave the Wayfair Inc. (W) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended W as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Wayfair Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $331.5 on Monday, May 10 added 3.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.52 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $334.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, W’s forecast low is $165 with $450 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +40.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -48.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wayfair Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +8.03% over the past 6 months, a -50.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wayfair Inc. will rise +109.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -78.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 27 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.39 Billion. 27 analysts are of the opinion that Wayfair Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.33 Billion and $4.06 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32%. The 2021 estimates are for Wayfair Inc. earnings to increase by 117.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.7% per year.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.3% of Wayfair Inc. shares while 101.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.34%. There are 615 institutions holding the Wayfair Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 14.15% of the shares, roughly 10.91 Million W shares worth $2.46 Billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.96% or 7.69 Million shares worth $1.74 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 3911342 shares estimated at $1.13 Billion under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million shares worth around $653.95 Million.