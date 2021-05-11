Could Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 6,417,118 Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $48.16 changed hands at -$9.99 or -0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.48 Billion. RVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.72% off its 52-week high of $58.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.58, which suggests the last value was 82.18% up since then. When we look at Revolve Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 967.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 Million.

Analysts gave the Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended RVLV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Revolve Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Although RVLV has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $59.92 on Friday, May 07 added 19.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is -0.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RVLV’s forecast low is $27 with $68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +41.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -43.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $192.68 Million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Revolve Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $192.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $142.78 Million and $151.04 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Revolve Group Inc. earnings to increase by 977%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.13% per year.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of Revolve Group Inc. shares while 91.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.68%. There are 237 institutions holding the Revolve Group Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 12.93% of the shares, roughly 4.63 Million RVLV shares worth $144.23 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 2.21 Million shares worth $68.97 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 1696450 shares estimated at $76.22 Million under it, the former controlled 4.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 807.85 Thousand shares worth around $37.24 Million.