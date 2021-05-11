Could Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,247,062 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $141.48 changed hands at $2.53 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.2 Billion. DGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.93% off its 52-week high of $142.8. The share price had its 52-week low at $81.12, which suggests the last value was 42.66% up since then. When we look at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

Analysts gave the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DGX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.84.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) trade information

Instantly DGX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $142.8 on Monday, May 10 added 0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DGX’s forecast low is $130 with $158 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +11.68% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -8.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +10.49% over the past 6 months, a 0.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -46.4% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.37 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $2.22 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.83 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated earnings to increase by 70.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.26% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

DGX Dividends

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 1.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.89% per year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares while 94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.54%. There are 1171 institutions holding the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 14.34 Million DGX shares worth $1.71 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.78% or 11.46 Million shares worth $1.37 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3795936 shares estimated at $452.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 3.05 Million shares worth around $362.96 Million.