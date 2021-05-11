Could Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2,212,907 Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $88.41 changed hands at -$13.21 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.53 Billion. KOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.65% off its 52-week high of $171.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.02, which suggests the last value was 52.47% up since then. When we look at Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 462.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 314.44 Million.

Analysts gave the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended KOD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.97.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Although KOD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $118.8 on Tuesday, May 04 added 25.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -0.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.24 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $135.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOD’s forecast low is $90 with $164 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -132.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.4% per year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.97% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares while 86.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.72%. There are 262 institutions holding the Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 27.08% of the shares, roughly 13.88 Million KOD shares worth $2.04 Billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.05% or 6.18 Million shares worth $907.35 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. With 1503819 shares estimated at $220.93 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 1.05 Million shares worth around $154.58 Million.