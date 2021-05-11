Could Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1,736,537 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.97 changing hands around $1.1 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $829.01 Million. EFC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.05% off its 52-week high of $18.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.81, which suggests the last value was 74.64% up since then. When we look at Ellington Financial Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 274.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.61 Million.

Analysts gave the Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EFC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ellington Financial Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) trade information

Instantly EFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.98 on Tuesday, May 11 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.03, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EFC’s forecast low is $16.5 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +5.43% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -13.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ellington Financial Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +36.83% over the past 6 months, a 5.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ellington Financial Inc. will drop -17.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Ellington Financial Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.23% per year.

EFC Dividends

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 9.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 9.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 11.31% per year.

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.45% of Ellington Financial Inc. shares while 62.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.34%. There are 168 institutions holding the Ellington Financial Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 4.22 Million EFC shares worth $62.57 Million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.48% or 3.28 Million shares worth $48.62 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Saratoga Advantage Tr-James Alpha Global Real Estate Investment Port and Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund. With 1569328 shares estimated at $24.67 Million under it, the former controlled 3.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.55 Million shares worth around $23.16 Million.