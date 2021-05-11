Could Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Post Life-Changing Returns?

Analysts gave the Aterian Inc. (ATER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATER as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aterian Inc.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 177.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATER’s forecast low is $26 with $50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +263.37% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 88.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aterian Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.9% of Aterian Inc. shares while 15.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.45%. There are 68 institutions holding the Aterian Inc. stock share, with Avory & Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.66% of the shares, roughly 783.18 Thousand ATER shares worth $23.1 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.55% or 456.75 Thousand shares worth $7.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 329818 shares estimated at $7.59 Million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 251.86 Thousand shares worth around $4.33 Million.