Could Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1,101,160 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $132.98 changing hands around $4.92 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.19 Billion. AZPN’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.24% off its 52-week high of $162.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $91.15, which suggests the last value was 31.46% up since then. When we look at Aspen Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 471.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 388.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AZPN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Aspen Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52.

Instantly AZPN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $138.4 on Tuesday, May 11 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 922.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZPN’s forecast low is $110 with $180 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +35.36% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -17.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Data shows that the Aspen Technology, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +5.97% over the past 6 months, a 39.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aspen Technology, Inc. will drop -1.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $212.06 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Aspen Technology, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $138.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $199.33 Million and $114.97 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Aspen Technology, Inc. earnings to decrease by -9.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.8% per year.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.62% of Aspen Technology, Inc. shares while 100.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.2%. There are 495 institutions holding the Aspen Technology, Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.8% of the shares, roughly 6.67 Million AZPN shares worth $868.33 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9% or 6.12 Million shares worth $797.21 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Ivy Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3079657 shares estimated at $401.13 Million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 1.91 Million shares worth around $249.36 Million.