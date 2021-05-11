Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2,439,304 Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $10.85 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.76 Billion. BVN’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.98% off its 52-week high of $14.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.89, which suggests the last value was 36.5% up since then. When we look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 613.23 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BVN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) trade information

Instantly BVN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.23 on Monday, May 10 added 3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.25 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BVN’s forecast low is $11 with $16.86 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +55.39% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -14.77% over the past 6 months, a 198% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.9%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will drop -14.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $236Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jun 2021 will be $185.95 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $235.49 Million and $114.5 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. earnings to decrease by -120%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.43% per year.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares while 70.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.73%. There are 276 institutions holding the Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 9.36% of the shares, roughly 25.72 Million BVN shares worth $313.48 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.64% or 18.24 Million shares worth $222.4 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. With 12432942 shares estimated at $124.7 Million under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 11.4 Million shares worth around $139.02 Million.