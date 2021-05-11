Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) surprises bears, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 2,517,361 Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $266.91 changed hands at $5.73 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $92.72 Billion. CI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.21% off its 52-week high of $272.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $158.84, which suggests the last value was 40.49% up since then. When we look at Cigna Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Cigna Corporation (CI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CI as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cigna Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.38.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) trade information

Instantly CI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $272.8 on Monday, May 10 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) is 0.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $286.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CI’s forecast low is $230 with $320 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Cigna Corporation (CI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cigna Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +24.63% over the past 6 months, a 10.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cigna Corporation will drop -6.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.24 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Cigna Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $41.13 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.39 Billion and $37.75 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Cigna Corporation earnings to increase by 70.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.3% per year.

CI Dividends

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05, 2021. The 1.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4. It is important to note, however, that the 1.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.04% per year.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of Cigna Corporation shares while 93.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.64%. There are 1632 institutions holding the Cigna Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.6% of the shares, roughly 29.88 Million CI shares worth $6.22 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.05% or 27.97 Million shares worth $5.82 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. With 10185200 shares estimated at $2.12 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held about 2.8% of the shares, roughly 9.73 Million shares worth around $2.03 Billion.