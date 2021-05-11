Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 224.91% Gain

In the latest trading session, 55,675,696 Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.77 changing hands around $0.23 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $257.26 Million. CERC’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.45% off its 52-week high of $4.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.97, which suggests the last value was 28.88% up since then. When we look at Cerecor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 215.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.03 Million.

Analysts gave the Cerecor Inc. (CERC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CERC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cerecor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) trade information

Instantly CERC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.26- on Tuesday, May 11 added 12.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.69 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 140.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CERC’s forecast low is $4 with $9 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +224.91% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 44.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerecor Inc. (CERC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerecor Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +21.53% over the past 6 months, a -21.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerecor Inc. will rise +44.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cerecor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.2 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.75 Million and $1.34 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 213.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerecor Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of Cerecor Inc. shares while 66.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.8%. There are 89 institutions holding the Cerecor Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 31.57% of the shares, roughly 30.13 Million CERC shares worth $79.55 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 6.23 Million shares worth $16.46 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1057944 shares estimated at $2.79 Million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 964.27 Thousand shares worth around $2.91 Million.