Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 5,280,290 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at $0.47 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.61 Million. APOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.74% off its 52-week high of $7.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.65, which suggests the last value was 44.44% up since then. When we look at Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 580.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended APOP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) trade information

Instantly APOP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.8%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.42- on Monday, May 10 added 13.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.38%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 106.74 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51.57 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APOP’s forecast low is $3 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1.01% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.03% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares while 14.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.21%. There are 6 institutions holding the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.37% of the shares, roughly 147.93 Thousand APOP shares worth $319.52 Thousand.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.3% or 10.25 Thousand shares worth $22.14 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.