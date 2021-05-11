Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $85 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,274,165 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $49.6 changed hands at -$2.7 or -0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.44 Billion. BLDR’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.59% off its 52-week high of $51.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.49, which suggests the last value was 74.82% up since then. When we look at Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BLDR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Although BLDR has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $53.99 on Monday, May 10 added 8.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLDR’s forecast low is $55 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.37% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 10.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Builders FirstSource, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +50.94% over the past 6 months, a 18.6% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.4%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Builders FirstSource, Inc. will rise +108.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 75.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $4.08 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.79 Billion and $1.95 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 111.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 109.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Builders FirstSource, Inc. earnings to increase by 40.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.8% per year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.39% of Builders FirstSource, Inc. shares while 68.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.75%. There are 452 institutions holding the Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 18.04 Million BLDR shares worth $736.36 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.02% or 12.47 Million shares worth $508.86 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5574155 shares estimated at $258.47 Million under it, the former controlled 2.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.4% of the shares, roughly 4.97 Million shares worth around $230.51 Million.