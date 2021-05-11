Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BTX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3,065,378 Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.82. With the company’s per share price at $32.3 changed hands at -$6.15 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34 Billion. BTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.04% off its 52-week high of $38.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.88, which suggests the last value was 94.18% up since then. When we look at Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BTX) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need a downside of -65.94% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTX’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.94% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -65.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. (BTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -110.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.