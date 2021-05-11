Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) surprises bears, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 1,208,574 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $6.98 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $307.19 Million. BHR’s last price was a discount, traded about -6.73% off its 52-week high of $7.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.78, which suggests the last value was 74.5% up since then. When we look at Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 299.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 500.23 Million.

Analysts gave the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BHR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.76.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) trade information

Instantly BHR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $7.25- on Wednesday, May 05 added 3.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 362.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHR’s forecast low is $8 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.25% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +175.89% over the past 6 months, a 134.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. will drop -58.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 76.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.9 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $82.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $113.91 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to decrease by -979.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.3% per year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.29% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 42.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.22%. There are 119 institutions holding the Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Zazove Associates Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.37% of the shares, roughly 1.39 Million BHR shares worth $8.47 Million.

Vanguard Group Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.21% or 1.33 Million shares worth $6.11 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. With 815154 shares estimated at $3.76 Million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held about 1.4% of the shares, roughly 580.62 Thousand shares worth around $2.9 Million.