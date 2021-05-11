Boom Or Bust: Where Does So-Young International Inc. (SY) Stock Go From Here?

In the last trading session, 2,539,846 So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.53 changed hands at -$1.27 or -0.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $805.16 Million. SY’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.08% off its 52-week high of $17.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.32, which suggests the last value was 2.79% up since then. When we look at So-Young International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 Million.

Analysts gave the So-Young International Inc. (SY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SY as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. So-Young International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Although SY has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $9.39- on Friday, May 07 added 19.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.32%, with the 5-day performance at -0.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is -0.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the So-Young International Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -36.08% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for So-Young International Inc. will rise +400%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 250% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50.93 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that So-Young International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $66.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.1 Million and $48.89 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 95.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for So-Young International Inc. earnings to decrease by -96.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.48% of So-Young International Inc. shares while 27.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.17%. There are 67 institutions holding the So-Young International Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.48% of the shares, roughly 11.39 Million SY shares worth $112.41 Million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.94% or 3.6 Million shares worth $39.96 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 516989 shares estimated at $6.03 Million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.5% of the shares, roughly 453.5 Thousand shares worth around $5.29 Million.