Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 4,364,647 Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.85 changed hands at -$0.27 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.44 Million. BMRA’s current price is a discount, trading about -231.17% off its 52-week high of $12.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 6.23% up since then. When we look at Biomerica, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 396.69 Million.

Analysts gave the Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BMRA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Biomerica, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Although BMRA has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.65- on Tuesday, May 11 added 13.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) is -0.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.02 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 181.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BMRA’s forecast low is $9.5 with $13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +237.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 146.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biomerica, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -30.05% over the past 6 months, a -117.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Biomerica, Inc. will drop -100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.63 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Biomerica, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending August 01, 2021 will be $1.9 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.73 Million and $1.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -3.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Biomerica, Inc. earnings to increase by 11.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.15% of Biomerica, Inc. shares while 24.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.78%. There are 35 institutions holding the Biomerica, Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 7.04% of the shares, roughly 866Thousand BMRA shares worth $4.31 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 567.7 Thousand shares worth $2.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 452719 shares estimated at $2.25 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 2.03% of the shares, roughly 249.67 Thousand shares worth around $1.24 Million.