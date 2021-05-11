Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AZUL stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,158,188 Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $22.87 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.6 Billion. AZUL’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.99% off its 52-week high of $25.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.6, which suggests the last value was 75.51% up since then. When we look at Azul S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 Million.

Analysts gave the Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AZUL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Azul S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.22.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

Instantly AZUL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $22.92 on Monday, May 10 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.35 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.28 days.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Azul S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +65.72% over the past 6 months, a 51.98% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Azul S.A. will drop -238.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -106.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 54.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $320.5 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Azul S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $389.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $526.47 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47%. The 2021 estimates are for Azul S.A. earnings to decrease by -349.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Azul S.A. shares while 38.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.05%. There are 126 institutions holding the Azul S.A. stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 12.67 Million AZUL shares worth $289.1 Million.

Federated Hermes Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.58% or 2.86 Million shares worth $65.15 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund Inc. With 7105974 shares estimated at $143.47 Million under it, the former controlled 6.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund Inc. held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 4.59 Million shares worth around $92.72 Million.