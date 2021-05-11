Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1,031,513 Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.78 changed hands at -$0.59 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $337.03 Million. AUTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -259.62% off its 52-week high of $17.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.71, which suggests the last value was 1.46% up since then. When we look at Autolus Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 694.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 862.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended AUTL as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.6.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Although AUTL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.70- on Tuesday, May 04 added 16.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) is -0.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 199.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUTL’s forecast low is $5 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +485.77% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Autolus Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $340Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $338Million and $293Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Autolus Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 4.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.58% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares while 17.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.88%. There are 57 institutions holding the Autolus Therapeutics plc stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 4.19% of the shares, roughly 2.96 Million AUTL shares worth $26.42 Million.

Polygon Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 2.15 Million shares worth $19.22 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 5228534 shares estimated at $29.96 Million under it, the former controlled 7.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $6.92 Million.