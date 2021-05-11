Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $7 per Share

Analysts gave the Audacy Inc. (AUD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AUD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Audacy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.6, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.39% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AUD’s forecast low is $3 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +65.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -29.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Audacy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +147.37% over the past 6 months, a 125.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Audacy Inc. will rise +146.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1700% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $306.9 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Audacy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $347.18 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $175.87 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Audacy Inc. earnings to increase by 41.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

AUD Dividends

The 1.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.34% of Audacy Inc. shares while 50.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.94%. There are 190 institutions holding the Audacy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 8.87 Million AUD shares worth $46.56 Million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 8.61 Million shares worth $45.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3073948 shares estimated at $7.59 Million under it, the former controlled 2.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.1% of the shares, roughly 2.88 Million shares worth around $15.14 Million.