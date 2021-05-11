Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 3,864,121 Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.44 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.71 Million. ACST’s current price is a discount, trading about -177.27% off its 52-week high of $1.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 61.36% up since then. When we look at Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACST as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Although ACST has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.619 on Friday, May 07 added 30.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is -0.2% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -43.18% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACST’s forecast low is $0.25 with $0.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.18% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -43.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 30.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.7% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares while 2.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.27%. There are 30 institutions holding the Acasti Pharma Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.92% of the shares, roughly 1.92 Million ACST shares worth $625.3 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 687.99 Thousand shares worth $223.6 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020.