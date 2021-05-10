Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 237.21% Gain

In the latest trading session, 13,334,886 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.6 changed hands at -$1.04 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05 Billion. WKHS’s current price is a discount, trading about -399.54% off its 52-week high of $42.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 81.05% up since then. When we look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended WKHS as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Workhorse Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

Although WKHS has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.60 on Tuesday, May 04 added 24.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.48 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 122.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WKHS’s forecast low is $11 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +237.21% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 27.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Workhorse Group Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -41.18% over the past 6 months, a -188.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 33.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Workhorse Group Inc. will drop -383.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 90.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7832.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.61 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Workhorse Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021 will be $13.36 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $84Million and $92Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3007.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14421.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Workhorse Group Inc. earnings to increase by 220.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.33% of Workhorse Group Inc. shares while 43.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.76%. There are 315 institutions holding the Workhorse Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.59% of the shares, roughly 7.1 Million WKHS shares worth $140.38 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.12% or 5.23 Million shares worth $103.49 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3970169 shares estimated at $54.67 Million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 3.06 Million shares worth around $60.51 Million.